Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €70.00 by UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €70.00 ($81.40) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €58.50 ($68.02).

KGX opened at €62.44 ($72.60) on Monday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.70.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

