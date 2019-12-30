KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Short Interest Down 5.1% in December

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the November 28th total of 18,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $30.18.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

