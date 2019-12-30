Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $1,256.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001062 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000258 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000175 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

