KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the November 28th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 374,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Shares of KLXE opened at $6.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.21. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $30.11.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.20 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KLXE shares. ValuEngine upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on KLX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other KLX Energy Services news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $36,047.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,745.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 872,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,853.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 81,328 shares of company stock worth $452,297. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 62,658 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 416.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 84,715 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

