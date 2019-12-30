Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been assigned a €54.00 ($62.79) price target by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 89.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €59.10 ($68.72) target price on Koenig & Bauer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €50.92 ($59.21).

Get Koenig & Bauer alerts:

ETR SKB opened at €28.50 ($33.14) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Koenig & Bauer has a fifty-two week low of €26.50 ($30.81) and a fifty-two week high of €48.04 ($55.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $470.30 million and a PE ratio of 11.33.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.