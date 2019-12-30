Komodo Price Tops $0.53 (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00007226 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Upbit and HitBTC. Komodo has a market cap of $62.00 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00392381 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00075082 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00097866 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002696 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000914 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,657,204 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Crex24, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Bittrex, BarterDEX, HitBTC, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.