Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Edward Jones raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $42.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

