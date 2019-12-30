Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 7,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $150,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $374,513.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,683. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 47.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,284,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,858,000 after buying an additional 2,023,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,447,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,298,000 after buying an additional 1,292,130 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 155.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,288,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 784,721 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,714,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 679,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 227.5% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 927,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after buying an additional 644,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

KTOS stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.32 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.04%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

