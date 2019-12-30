Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.69 ($75.22).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €72.90 ($84.77) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €68.75 ($79.94) on Monday. Krones has a twelve month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a twelve month high of €88.85 ($103.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €58.90.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

