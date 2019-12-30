Kryll (KRL) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Kryll token can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000640 BTC on exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $2,357.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kryll has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.21 or 0.01350217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025607 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00124305 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,760,580 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

