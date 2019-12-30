Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

KURA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,086,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,407,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,396,000 after acquiring an additional 61,255 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,075,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 23.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 376,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,736,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KURA opened at $14.23 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $653.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.29 and a quick ratio of 19.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

