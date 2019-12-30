L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRLCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut L OREAL CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on L OREAL CO/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

LRLCY opened at $59.55 on Monday. L OREAL CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $166.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

L OREAL CO/ADR Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

