Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lafargeholcim Ltd (VTX:LHN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 57.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LHN. Bank of America set a CHF 60 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 61 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a CHF 50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

