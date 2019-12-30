Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get Landec alerts:

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.47 on Monday. Landec has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.46 million, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Landec will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $40,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,478.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Obus bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,757.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,900 shares of company stock worth $444,496 over the last three months. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Landec by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the second quarter worth $123,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 46.3% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 397,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 125,662 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 738.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,792,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.