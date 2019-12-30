Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Upgraded to Buy by Compass Point

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by research analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $341.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.42.

Lendingtree stock opened at $294.39 on Monday. Lendingtree has a 1-year low of $211.11 and a 1-year high of $434.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.32.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total transaction of $182,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Lendingtree by 240.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Lendingtree during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lendingtree by 1,293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Lendingtree by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

