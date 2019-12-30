LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) will post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $446.02 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BOCOM International started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.34 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LexinFintech in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 210.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,899 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth $22,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 278.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,558,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 842.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 989,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

LX traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.00.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

