Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 29,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $3,440,095.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,875,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 261,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $30,568,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,516,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,478 shares of company stock worth $35,933,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 141.7% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the second quarter worth $125,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average is $108.46. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $124.41.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series A will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series A

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

