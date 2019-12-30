LIFE Trading 19.6% Higher This Week (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $603,037.00 and $14,859.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

