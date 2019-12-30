Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.53 million and $1.97 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00019432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00585859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009734 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000226 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.