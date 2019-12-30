LINA Market Capitalization Tops $6.46 Million (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, LINA has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $141,418.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00190819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.01343278 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00124431 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024871 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,040,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network. The official website for LINA is lina.review.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

