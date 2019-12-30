LINKA Market Cap Reaches $3.94 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $119,112.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.18 or 0.06079487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029704 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00037001 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001227 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

LINKA Token Trading

LINKA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.