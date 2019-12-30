LiquidApps Trading Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 30th. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $265,627.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,022,783,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 495,278,887 tokens. LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

