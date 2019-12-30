Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.14 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00007998 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BitBay, HitBTC and Poloniex. During the last week, Lisk has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $70.69 million and $1.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022356 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008091 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,310,412 coins and its circulating supply is 121,189,029 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bitbns, Upbit, Coinroom, OKEx, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Coindeal, HitBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, Bittrex, Huobi, Poloniex, BitBay, COSS, CoinEgg, Exrates and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

