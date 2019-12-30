Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) will report sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the highest is $3.27 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $12.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

In other Lithia Motors news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P sold 73,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $11,268,867.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth E. Roberts sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $282,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,117,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,739 shares of company stock worth $16,878,883 in the last three months. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $148.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $165.26.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.