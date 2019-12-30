LockTrip Hits 1-Day Volume of $20,236.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $20,236.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00006148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Kucoin, LATOKEN, YoBit, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

