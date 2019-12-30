LockTrip Price Up 8.8% This Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.83 million and $21,489.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00006207 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Gatecoin, Bancor Network and Mercatox. During the last week, LockTrip has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010663 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003013 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 50.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Fatbtc, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

