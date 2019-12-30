Loki (LOKI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21,842.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00005493 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market capitalization of $17.98 million and $21,842.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,290.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.54 or 0.01818046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.03 or 0.02866087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00583376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00634368 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00063154 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00389552 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,938,985 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

