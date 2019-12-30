Louisiana-Pacific Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report issued on Thursday, December 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.71 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LPX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Longbow Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Shares of LPX opened at $29.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.52. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $30.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $109,953.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,374.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Cook sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $299,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,909 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

