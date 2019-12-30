LUXCoin (LUX) One Day Volume Tops $12,046.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $12,046.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io.

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

