LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

LVMUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton alerts:

Shares of LVMUY stock opened at $93.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $93.59.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.