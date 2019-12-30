MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the November 28th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 529,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $10.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the third quarter worth $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MacroGenics in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

