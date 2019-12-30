Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $11.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.20 million, a P/E ratio of 131.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Insiders have sold 770,025 shares of company stock worth $9,898,137 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

MX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.