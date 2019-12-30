Manna (MANNA) Market Cap Tops $145,709.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 35.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange. In the last week, Manna has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $145,709.00 and $4.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,589,137 coins and its circulating supply is 567,316,288 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

