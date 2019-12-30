ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Down 5.4% in December

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the November 28th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $231,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. Insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,593 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,009,000 after buying an additional 563,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,167,000 after purchasing an additional 444,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,108,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 332.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 229,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,154,000 after purchasing an additional 176,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,256.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 164,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 target price on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $97.06 on Monday. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.36%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

