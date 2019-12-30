Matchpool (GUP) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Matchpool has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Bittrex and Gatecoin. Matchpool has a total market cap of $117,411.00 and $145.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official message board is community.matchpool.com. The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

