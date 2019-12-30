Maverick Chain Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Maverick Chain has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including DEx.top and CoinEgg. Maverick Chain has a market capitalization of $309,502.00 and $2,526.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maverick Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00190373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.01338813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00124086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024895 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maverick Chain Profile

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maverick Chain is www.mvchain.net. The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maverick Chain Token Trading

Maverick Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maverick Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maverick Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maverick Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.