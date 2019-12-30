MB8 Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,850.00 (MB8)

MB8 Coin (CURRENCY:MB8) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One MB8 Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and WhiteBit. In the last seven days, MB8 Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. MB8 Coin has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and approximately $13,850.00 worth of MB8 Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MB8 Coin alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00043501 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00063509 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MB8 Coin Profile

MB8 is a coin. MB8 Coin’s total supply is 585,981,439 coins. MB8 Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MB8 Coin is mb8coin.io.

MB8 Coin Coin Trading

MB8 Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WhiteBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MB8 Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MB8 Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MB8 Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MB8 Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MB8 Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.