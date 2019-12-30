MCO Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One MCO token can currently be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00054889 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io and ABCC. MCO has a market capitalization of $63.80 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MCO has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.06066815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036856 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001253 BTC.

About MCO

MCO (CRYPTO:MCO) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto.

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Coinrail, Bittrex, YoBit, DDEX, Upbit, Gate.io, BigONE, HitBTC, Cobinhood, IDEX, Binance, OKEx, Coinnest, ABCC, Bit-Z, Cashierest, Bithumb, Huobi, Livecoin, EXX and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.