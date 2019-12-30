MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading Down 24.4% This Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 30th. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $48,676.00 and $1,659.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

