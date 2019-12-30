Memetic / PepeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $271,165.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $271,165.00 and $2,820.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046204 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00585948 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000966 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

