Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to Market Perform by Itau BBA Securities

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by Itau BBA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

MELI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet raised Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $713.00 target price on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $654.13.

Shares of MELI opened at $599.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $282.44 and a 1-year high of $698.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $566.04 and a 200 day moving average of $585.39.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mercadolibre by 62.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

