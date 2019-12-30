Metadium Market Capitalization Hits $4.85 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Bytex, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Coinsuper. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $54,393.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metadium has traded down 9.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00192794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.01339357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bytex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

