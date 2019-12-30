MetaHash Trading Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 30th. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $902,734.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00191813 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.01330753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123074 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 1,746,362,029 coins and its circulating supply is 1,586,866,483 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.