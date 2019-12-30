M&G Plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

M&G Plc (LON:MNG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 274.67 ($3.61).

Several brokerages recently commented on MNG. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price for the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 256 ($3.37) to GBX 251 ($3.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 271 ($3.56) to GBX 278 ($3.66) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, December 16th.

LON MNG opened at GBX 238.20 ($3.13) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 231.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.31. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71).

In other news, insider Clive Adamson purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £10,028 ($13,191.27). Also, insider John W. Foley purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £212,000 ($278,873.98).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

