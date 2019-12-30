Micromines (MICRO) Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Micromines token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Crex24, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, Micromines has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. Micromines has a total market capitalization of $9,492.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00193571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.01338569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025475 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00123441 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Micromines

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 tokens. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken. Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines.

Micromines Token Trading

Micromines can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Micromines should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

