Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $158.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $97.20 and a fifty-two week high of $159.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,936,190,000 after acquiring an additional 385,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,097,675,000 after acquiring an additional 342,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,603,974,000 after acquiring an additional 782,124 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

