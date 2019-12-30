Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $772.98 Million

Analysts expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to post $772.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.00 million to $783.90 million. Middleby reported sales of $756.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Middleby had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wellington Shields cut shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.57.

MIDD opened at $109.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.05. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $99.09 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.24 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at $154,147.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 5,606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Middleby by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

