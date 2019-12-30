Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 128,700 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 253.8% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 114,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 24.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 54,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,223,000 after purchasing an additional 36,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Miller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Miller Industries stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $427.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.99. Miller Industries has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $38.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.96.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.47 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

