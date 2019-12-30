Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the November 28th total of 338,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Millicom International Cellular by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,815,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $18,538,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 6,530.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 218,648 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth about $2,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

TIGO opened at $48.23 on Monday. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $74.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

TIGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

