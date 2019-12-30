Miners’ Reward Token (MRT) Trading 18.7% Higher Over Last Week

Miners’ Reward Token (CURRENCY:MRT) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Miners’ Reward Token has a market cap of $185,026.00 and $697.00 worth of Miners’ Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Miners’ Reward Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Miners’ Reward Token has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Miners' Reward Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00192487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01337686 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123487 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Miners’ Reward Token Profile

Miners’ Reward Token’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Miners’ Reward Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Miners’ Reward Token’s official website is wavescommunity.com/miners-reward-token. Miners’ Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform.

Miners’ Reward Token Token Trading

Miners’ Reward Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Miners’ Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Miners’ Reward Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Miners’ Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Miners' Reward Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Miners' Reward Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.